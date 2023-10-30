3 Takeaways | Jets P Thomas Morstead 'Unsung Hero' in Week 8 Victory vs. Giants

Green & White Had 4 Unnecessary Roughness Penalties; Notches Third Fourth-Quarter Comeback

Oct 30, 2023 at 11:09 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets (4-3) won their third straight game and beat the Giants (2-6), 13-10 in overtime, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from the Week 8 matchup.

Special Teams Aces its Test…Again
Jets WR Allen Lazard referred to P Thomas Morstead as the unsung hero in the Green & White's Week 8 victory, but he may be more than that.

Morstead punted the ball 11 times for 529 yards (48.1 avg) including three boots that were downed inside the 5-yard line. He also had a punt downed at the 13.

"I would love to do it every time," Morstead said. "Our defense is coming up to me telling me don't worry about hitting a touchback – be aggressive, try to pin them deep and if the worst happens and we hit a touchback, they still have to go 80 yards to score. It's been fun to kind of be given that permission by a coach and by the guys we have out there."

K Greg Zuerlein nailed both of his clutch field goal tries – one from 35 yards out to tie the game as time expired in regulation and the 33-yard game-winning boot in overtime. But what left the door ajar for the Jets' comeback was Giants K Graham Gano's missed 35-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Rookie DE Will McDonald jumped over the line of scrimmage and nearly blocked Gano's boot that was pushed wide left.

"It was crazy because guys were already saying [McDonald] was going to block it," D.J. Reed said. "They put him in there to block it. He didn't block it, but he got close and he definitely altered the kick."

Costly Penalties
The Jets were penalized 9 times for 85 yards, three of which were costly.

The Green & White was flagged for unnecessary roughness four times, two of which played a big role in the Giants' lone touchdown drive that opened the second half.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley's 34-yard run put the home team on the Jets 35-yard line. Two plays later, LB Quincy Williams was tagged for a 15-yard penalty which put the G-Men on the 20. The Jets defense seemingly held the offense to a field goal as Quinnen Williams wrapped up QB Tommy DeVito on third-and-10 before Jermaine Johnson took DeVito down and drew the yellow laundry. Three plays later, DeVito scored on a 6-yard QB RPO and the Giants took the lead, 10-7.

"Obviously it's unacceptable because you leave it in the refs' hands whether you agree with it or not," HC Robert Saleh said. "You can argue the Quincy one wasn't [a flag]. But the one on third down, Jermaine Johnson, unacceptable. I get it. Our guys play hard, they play fast, they play violent, and I love it, but we've just got to understand. We usually know where to draw the line. Today it just wasn't clean enough."

Jets DL Micheal Clemons later had another untimely penalty as he jumped offside on fourth-and-5 with 7:21 remaining. The Giants, who were slated to punt from their own 8-yard line, chewed another five minutes off the clock before punting the ball to Zach Wilson & Co.

Comeback Kids
Three of the Jets' four wins have been come-from-behind victories and fourth quarter/overtime comebacks. Sunday's game marked the sixth fourth-quarter comeback in QB Zach Wilson's career, the most among the 2021 draft class.

"He's confident, he's showing it and he's doing a lot of good things," Saleh said. "But as a team there are things we've got to clean up. We've got to clean up third down, somehow, some way. We've got to figure out third down and part of it is being great on first and second down and create manageable situations. But I like the direction Zach's going. Is it perfect? No. Will it ever be perfect? Nobody's perfect. No quarterback in the league is perfect. But he's got so much resilience and fight that he doesn't lose confidence as the game goes on. He gains confidence. Eventually, it's got to click and it's going to click for the offense. We've just got to keep continuing to grow."

