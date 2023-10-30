3 Takeaways | Jets P Thomas Morstead 'Unsung Hero' in Week 8 Victory vs. Giants

"He's confident, he's showing it and he's doing a lot of good things," Saleh said. "But as a team there are things we've got to clean up. We've got to clean up third down, somehow, some way. We've got to figure out third down and part of it is being great on first and second down and create manageable situations. But I like the direction Zach's going. Is it perfect? No. Will it ever be perfect? Nobody's perfect. No quarterback in the league is perfect. But he's got so much resilience and fight that he doesn't lose confidence as the game goes on. He gains confidence. Eventually, it's got to click and it's going to click for the offense. We've just got to keep continuing to grow."