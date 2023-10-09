3 Takeaways | Jets' Lead Gave Defense the 'Ammunition' to Hunt

Quincy Williams Led Green & White with 2 Sacks; Breece Hall Had Career Day vs. Broncos

Oct 09, 2023 at 12:24 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Defense in a Position to Hunt
The Jets played with a lead for the first time this season, which allowed the defense to "release the hounds." The Green & White forced Denver to a three-and-out in four of its first five drives in the second half. One drive lasted two plays after DL Quinton Jefferson recovered a fumble on a botched reverse.

QB Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense had minus-8 yards in that span after totaling 183 in the first half.

"They were getting us on a lot of screens and the quarterback was running and getting a lot of yardages on the screen," HC Robert Saleh said. "It was just a matter of taking out the screen game, taking out the QB scramble, making him play quarterback. I felt like the way they were calling it was making him play quarterback."

R.Wilson was pressured on 23 of his 41 dropbacks (56.1%), according to Next Gen Stats, which was the highest pressure rate he's faced since Week 12 in 2019. Led by LB Quincy Williams with 2 sacks, the Jets totaled 4 sacks as Jermaine Johnson and Bryce Huff each had 1, all in the second half.

"It was an amazing opportunity," said Quinnen Williams. "Going into the fourth quarter with that lead definitely gave us the ammunition just get our heads back and get off the ball."

Ground and Pound
The Jets led the NFL in Week 5 with 234 rushing yards behind Breece Hall's career-high 177 yards that included a 72-yard touchdown scamper where he reached a top speed of 21.5 miles per hour.

Hall ranks No. 6 in the league with 387 rushing yards and his 7.2 yards per carry is No. 1 among running backs with at least 50 carries. The second-year back's 83-yard run in Week 1 against the Bills is the longest among all players in the league this season.

"He's pretty good, isn't he?" Saleh said. He added: "He's a special back. He's kind of a deceptive runner. He's just so massive, it doesn't look like he's moving fast and you feel like you're tracking properly and then all of a sudden you say, 'oh crap, where'd he go?' "

No longer on a pitch count recovering from his ACL injury, the Iowa State product had a career-high 22 carries Sunday.

Consistency for the Specialists
The Jets specialists continued their strong start to the 2023 season. K Greg Zuerlein accounted for 17 points in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Broncos with 5 field goals and 2 extra points. It was the fourth time in Zuerlein's career with 5 or more field goals. He now has 46 regular-season games with at least 3 field goals made since he began his NFL career in 2012. The only player with more is Ravens K Justin Tucker (62).

Sunday was the second time in franchise history the Green & White made at least 4 field goals of 30 or less yards (1978).

P Thomas Morstead averaged 52 yards on 3 punts and pinned the Broncos on their 6-yard line with a 54-yard boot.

