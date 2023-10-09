3 Takeaways | Jets' Lead Gave Defense the 'Ammunition' to Hunt

Defense in a Position to Hunt

The Jets played with a lead for the first time this season, which allowed the defense to "release the hounds." The Green & White forced Denver to a three-and-out in four of its first five drives in the second half. One drive lasted two plays after DL Quinton Jefferson recovered a fumble on a botched reverse.

QB Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense had minus-8 yards in that span after totaling 183 in the first half.

"They were getting us on a lot of screens and the quarterback was running and getting a lot of yardages on the screen," HC Robert Saleh said. "It was just a matter of taking out the screen game, taking out the QB scramble, making him play quarterback. I felt like the way they were calling it was making him play quarterback."

R.Wilson was pressured on 23 of his 41 dropbacks (56.1%), according to Next Gen Stats, which was the highest pressure rate he's faced since Week 12 in 2019. Led by LB Quincy Williams with 2 sacks, the Jets totaled 4 sacks as Jermaine Johnson and Bryce Huff each had 1, all in the second half.