3 Takeaways Jets at Bills | Robert Saleh, Jets 'Capable of So Much More' After Loss to Bills

The Jets (7-6) fell to the Bills (10-3) in Orchard Park, N.Y., 20-12. Here are three takeaways from the Week 14 matchup.

Early Defensive Dominance

The elements were a big part of the story on Sunday, but the Jets defense made it feel like blizzard conditions for Bills QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense until the waning moments of the first half.

The Bills punted on their first five possessions as the Green & White held them to 59 yards and 2.6 yards per play.DT Quinnen Williams registered his 10th and 11thsacks, becoming the first Jets defensive lineman since 2015 to hit double-digit sacks, in the first half. He exited the game with a left calf injury with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter. He's considered day to day and HC Robert Saleh is hopeful Williams can play against the Lions at MetLife Stadium on next Sunday.

But the Williams injury coupled with a fourth-down offside penalty on LB C.J. Mosley helped things open up for the Bills. They got the game's first points with 26 seconds left in the half on Allen's 24-yard scoring toss to TE Dawson Knox.

"I tried to channel my inner Troy Polamalu," Mosley said, referring to the former Steelers player. "That was a QB-sneak look. And this year more than any, a lot of teams like to motion receivers, a tight end, anybody else to do a sneak, so I just took a shot when I thought I had one. If it worked out, it would have been the best play ever. It just didn't."