3 Takeaways | Jets Defense Focused on Turnovers After Loss to Falcons

The Jets (4-8) lost to the Falcons (6-6) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Here are three takeaways from Week 13.

Strong Defensive Performance

The Jets defense played another lights-out game, holding the Falcons offense to 194 total yards. It's the third time this season the defense has held an opponentto fewer than200 yards (Giants and Chargers).

QB Desmond Ridder threw for 121 yards and 1 touchdown, and completed 44.4% of his passes (12 of 27). The Green & White secondary, led by CBs D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner, allowed 1 reception to a wide receiver – an 8-yard catch by Drake London.

"I definitely thought we played great defensively," said Reed, who had an interception called back because of an illegal contact penalty. "Obviously, we got to get the ball. We didn't have any turnovers, so that's definitely an emphasis. We had a couple calls. I had mine that got called back, which was unfortunate.

"I wouldn't consider [the safety] a turnover, but talking about in the field of play, but we definitely pride ourselves in getting the ball, so we have to figure out ways to get the ball more."

Up front, Jermaine Johnson continues his breakout season. Johnson, drafted No. 26 overall in 2022 out of Florida State, had 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits and 2 tackles for loss. He now has a team-leading 6.5 sacks, 4 more than his rookie season.