3 Reasons Robert Saleh Is 'Really Excited' About Jets' Free Agency Class

Robert Saleh said it all before in quick takes and sound bites over the previous two weeks. But as he sat outside the Palm Beach, FL, hotel in sunsplashed conversation with Eric Allen at the recent annual league meeting, he provided more details on his upbeat view of this year's (so far) unrestricted free agency class.

"I feel Joe [Douglas] and his staff in conjunction with ours really did a good job in terms of bringing in the right people to add to this team," he said on The Official Jets Podcast. Here are three big reasons Saleh feels that way. Not surprisingly, the right approach to big money has a lot to do with each reason:

Wise Investments

Saleh has talked before about the character that the initial group of signees — TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, G Laken Tomlinson, CB D.J. Reed and S Jordan Whitehead, along with the re-signing of WR/KR Braxton Berrios — brings to the Green & White equation. The coach has also talked knowledgeably over the past year about the dollar aspect of the game. He brought that up again in South Florida.