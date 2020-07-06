Monday, Jul 06, 2020 08:30 AM

3 Jets Undrafted Free Agents to Watch in Training Camp 

IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

3-udfa-watch-AP_19279036753805
Wade Payne/Associated Press

Following the Jets' nine-player draft class, general manager Joe Douglas and his staff signed nine undrafted free agents — three players on offense and six on defense — in the "eighth round" as assistant GM Rex Hogan put it. Hogan said they're excited about all the players they signed, but here are three to keep an eye on throughout training camp.

Memphis DE/OLB Bryce Huff
Huff was a menace for the Tigers, leading the team in tackles for loss and sacks in both 2018 and '19, and earning second-team All-AAC honors each year. The 6'1", 254-pounder totaled 34.5 TFLs and 16 sacks in that span and also had 3 forced fumbles in addition to his 101 tackles. The Jets finished No. 23 in the NFL with 35 sacks last season and Huff could add some fire off the edge to go along with Jordan Jenkins & Co. 

"The way I described him in my report was an energetic ball of butcher knives because that's what he is," The Athletic's Dane Brugler said. "He's not afraid to play with power or quickness and the motor is always revving. There are some questions like can he be a consistent run defender, can he drop in space, can he develop some counter moves? There are some questions there, but there's no question about the energy and the pass-rush juice he can bring off the bench."

Georgia WR Lawrence Cager
Cager played one year with the Bulldogs as a grad transfer after four years with the Miami Hurricanes, where he became friends with Jets TE Chris Herndon and WR Braxton Berrios. Cager (6'4", 220) plays with a power-forward mentality and quickly emerged as one of QB Jake Fromm's go-to targets in Athens, totaling career highs in catches (33) and yards (476) in nine games (six starts). He also had four receiving touchdowns.

"He's a bigger outside receiver and for the Jets fans that really follow college football, if you watched the Notre Dame-Georgia game, he played quite well in that contest," Jets senior football advisor Phil Savage said. "Then when he went up against C.J. Henderson, the Florida cornerback who went in the top 10, he made some plays in that game as well. We have high hopes for Lawrence once he gets to the facility."

Nebraska DB Lamar Jackson
Jackson was a reliable player for the Huskers as he started in all but one game since 2017 and totaled 106 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 27 PDs and 5 INTs in '17-'19. The 6'2", 208-pounder led the team with 15 pass defenses and 3 interceptions last season and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. Jackson is a big corner, similar to most of the CBs Douglas brought in this offseason like Pierre Desir (6'1", 192), Quincy Wilson (6'2", 193) and fellow rookie Bryce Hall (6'1", 202).

"Lamar Jackson out of Nebraska is not quite the athlete of the Lamar Jackson that's over in Baltimore and that's kind of the issue with him," Brugler said. "He's got good size, but he's more of a 4.6 athlete. Do you maybe move him to safety? Maybe that could be what he does because the ball skills are there and he has size and the length. He has kind of that mean, competitive approach as far as run support, but does he have the speed to hold up? That'll be kind of the question with him."

Honorable Mention
Brugler likes the undrafted free agents the Jets added to their secondary outside of Jackson in Alabama's Shyheim Carter and Utah's Javelin Guidry, who ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash at the combine at 4.29 seconds.

Hogan also mentioned Washington OL Jared Hilbers (6'6", 310), who fits the versatility bill as he started 11 games at LT in 2018 and 12 at RT in 2019.

Related Content

Jets WR Reset: Jamison Crowder Welcomes New Faces to Unit
news

Jets WR Reset: Jamison Crowder Welcomes New Faces to Unit

Adam Gase: Perriman, Mims, Doctson & Others Make Wideouts 'a Pretty Good Group'
What Is Your Favorite Jets Memory?
news

What Is Your Favorite Jets Memory?

Jets Defeated Brett Favre, Peyton Manning in Back-to-Back Weeks in 2002 to Clinch Playoff Berth 
Charlotte offensive lineman Cameron Clark runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
news

Q&A with Jets OL Cameron Clark: On His Love for Music and More

Jets Rookie Offensive Lineman Won Offensive Team MVP at Charlotte as a Sophomore
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54), defensive end Joey Bosa (97) and defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) set up for a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
news

2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Chargers

Jets D and New Bolts QB Tyrod Taylor Set to Meet in SoFi Stadium
New York Jets TE Chris Baker in action during the New York Jets' 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin. December 3, 2006.
news

Where Are They Now: Chris Baker

Catch Up with the Former Jets Tight End from Queens
What Are the Two Deepest Positions on the Jets Roster?
news

What Are the Two Deepest Positions on the Jets Roster?

C.J. Mosley, Chris Herndon Both Returning from Injury in 2020  
Mekhi Becton
news

Jets' O-Line Undergoes a Power Makeover

'Smart, Tough, Versatile' Linemen Arrive in Free Agency and the Draft
Jets Release Updated Jersey Numbers 
news

Jets Release Updated Jersey Numbers 

T Mekhi Becton Gets His Wish, WRs Breshard Periman and Denzel Mims Go With Low Numbers and QB Joe Flacco Stands Pat
CB Brian Poole: Returning to Jets This Season 'Really Made Sense'
news

CB Brian Poole: Returning to Jets This Season 'Really Made Sense'

Veteran Nickel Looks to Another Year of Increased Versatility, Reduced Penalties in Gregg Williams' Scheme
C.J. Mosley's Back in the Hunt at Jets MLB
news

C.J. Mosley's Back in the Hunt at Jets MLB

Injury in Last Year's Opener Is History as Big 'Backer Says, 'Mentally & Physically, I Feel Great'
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) and quarterback Kyler Murray (1) wear a "WVB" patch in memory of the Cardinals' late owner William V. Bidwill prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Cardinals

Green & White to Face Kyler Murray and Arizona on Thursday Night Football in 2020

Advertising