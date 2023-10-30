For the Jets, 24 Seconds on the Road to an Overtime Win Over the Giants

No. 4 -- No Time Outs. No Worries.

Again out of the shotgun, Z.Wilson rolled to his right and threw a frozen rope to WR Allen Lazard for another 29-yard completion to the Giants' 17-yard line.

Tick ... tick ... tick. ... as the Jets offense rushed down the field in a desperate attempt to get off another play.

I remember right before the drive started, X [C Xavier Newman] was like 'If we clock it, what's the cadence?' " Z.Wilson said with a laugh. "That just kind of tells you, we haven't practiced that. Overall communication of just getting the guys where they need to be and the absolute hustle right there. Allen [Lazard] doing a great job separating and everyone getting set super quick. It was flawless.

"I am peeking at the clock. I remember my last thought, I looked up and there was 4 seconds up there. I gave one more glance to make sure everyone was set. I knew we got it off. Everyone else was probably a little tight, but I knew we were going to get that one off."