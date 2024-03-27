Examining 2 Big NFL Rule Changes: Reimagining Kickoffs, Removing Hip-Drop Tackles

Robert Saleh: "I'm on Board"

"Space," "speed" and "excitement" are the buzzwords dominating the post-vote discussion. Jets head coach Robert Saleh is all in on all those objectives as well as with the new rule, and he said special teams coordinator Brant Boyer is as well.

"The kickoff is exciting," Saleh told Allen. "I really appreciate the fact that we're trying to keep special teams involved and a big part of the game. I appreciate all the work that went into trying to eliminate the space and the collisions and the thoughtfulness with regard to player health and safety while keeping special teams strong. I'm on board, I'm excited about it."

But the facelift to one of pro football's for, oh, th past century, will be massive. Among the changes: While the kicker will still kick the ball from his own 35, his 10 coverage teammates will move from their 35 to the receiving team's 40 while at least nine of the receiving team's blockers will line up between their 30 and 35, the new "setup zone." One or two returners will be positioned in the newly established "landing zone" from the goal line to the 20. Only the returners can move until the ball is touched or hits the ground.

No more fair catches inside the 20. Touchbacks will place the ball at the 20 if a kick rolls from the landing zone into the end zone and is downed, or to the 30 if the kick first lands in the end zone and is downed or flies over the end line.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo summed up the process: "You're going to have two lines of players. The ball's going to travel over their heads. They're not going to move — it's going to look like a Madden glitch for a second. And then they're going to get at it." Pelissero likened it to the high rewards and risks of a cover-zero blitz.

The intended results will be a rise in returns, from last year's 22% of kickoffs returned in the NFL to something a little nearer to the 97% of KOs returned that the XFL experienced last year with its similar rule. Those previously mentioned unintended consequences could be a spike in KO-return TDs. The league had only four returns taken to the house last year, a 30-season low and far off the record high of 25 TD returns in 2007. Yet the XFL, on far fewer returns, had just one return TD.

And while the XFL averaged a tame 21.3 yards/return, the NFL's average should be more robust. Some teams were said to be exploring player acquisitions in Orlando in light of the rule change, and Garafolo said the NFL wanted to hold the vote earlier this week because the owners' next gathering is in May, after the draft, and the league wanted teams to have a verdict on the rule change if teams wanted to draft accordingly in late April.

"I think we're still going to have to tinker with it," Goodell said, "but I think it'll be a big improvement and bring the play back to being a relevant play."