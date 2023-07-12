S Reset: 'Great Competition' Ahead for Jets in the Deep Middle

Newcomers and Outgoers

Safety got shuffled a bit this offseason. The Jets sent next year's seventh-round pick to Baltimore in a trade for Chuck Clark, who started 61 games over the past four seasons. LB C.J. Mosley said of Clark, his Ravens teammate for two years: "Some players are good at scheme, some are good at hitting and tackling. Chuck honestly is just an all-around great safety."

Clark appeared to be stepping into the lineup for Lamarcus Joyner, who went unsigned, to play alongside Whitehead. However, reports of a Clark knee injury late in OTAs may have precipitated GM Joe Douglas' acquisition of Amos, the UFA who has 10 INTs in eight pro seasons and started every game the last four seasons on the other side of the ball from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Will Parks was released in early June.

The Jets also used a Round 6 pick on Jarrick Bernard-Converse, who has length at 6-1 and versatility after playing both safety and corner at LSU. He's listed as a safety with the Jets, although HC Robert Saleh said, "We know he can play multiple schemes He's very, very smart, extremely instinctive, He can play corner, nickel, safety. We'll build from there." The Jets also added two UDFAs in Trey Dean from Florida and Marquis Waters out of Texas Tech.