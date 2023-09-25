2023 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

Week 1 - Will Nathan (9/7)
The Jets named Will Nathan of Randolph High School in Randolph, NJ this week's High School Coach of the Week. Coach Nahan will receive a $1,000 donation to benefit the school's football program. Along with the monetary award, Randolph High School will receive an automatic bid to compete in the 2024 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament.
Coach Nahan will be invited to attend the New York Jets vs. Houston Texans game on Sunday, December 10th, where he will be honored on-field at MetLife Stadium.
In its 28th year, the Jets High School Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-state area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school, and their student-athletes.
The Randolph Rams rallied from 27 points down to defeat Shabazz 42-40 in their home opener, marking the biggest comeback the team has had since 2018. In his 10th year of coaching, Nahan has spent the last nine seasons at Randolph High School, including the last six as Head Coach. During his tenure, he has maintained a .500 record better, earning a 38-13 overall record. Will Nahan grew up in Lawrenceville, NJ and attended Lawrence High School, where he was a Linebacker and Fullback. He went on to play at Kean University, where he was a starter on the Defensive Line for three season and Team Captain in 2013. The Rams are coming off a 9-2 season.
Week 2 - Jon Simoneau (9/14)
The Jets named Jon Simoneau of Bernards High School in Randolph, NJ this week's High School Coach of the Week. Coach Simoneau has started off the season 3-0, earning his 99th, 100th and 101st career victories. Bernards has outscored their opponents a combined 117-25 with wins over: Jefferson, Hillside and South River. Coach Simoneau will receive a $1,000 donation to benefit the school's football program. Along with the monetary award, Bernards High School will receive an automatic bid to compete in the 2024 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament.
Coach Simoneau earned his 100th career victory, while also handing rival Hillside a 28-12 loss in their season opener. During his 15 years as Head Coach, Simoneau has collected a 100-51 overall record. Simoneau grew up in Woodbridge Township and attended John F. Kennedy High School, where he was a Defensive End and Tight End. Simoneau went on to play football and rugby at The College of New Jersey, where he graduated in 2001-the same year he began his career at Bernards. There, he has served as a coach for several sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and track. The Bernards football team is coming off an 8-2 season. Bernards will host Vorhees High School on Thursday, September 14th at 7:00 PM.
Week 3 - Dominick DeMatteo (9/20)
The Jets named Dominick DeMatteo of Mahopac High School in Mahopac, NY as the Jets High School Coach of the Week. Coach DeMatteo will receive a $1,000 donation to benefit the school's football program. Along with the monetary award, Mahopac High School will receive an automatic bid to compete in the 2024 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament.
In a rematch of last year's playoff loss, Mahopac took down top-ranked Harrison in 28-14 win. After trailing by 7 points going into halftime, Mahopac scored 21 unanswered points to seal the game. DeMatteo began his coaching career in 2007 and had stints at Arlington and Nyack before taking over at Mahopac in 2017. He learned techniques from his father, who coached for 52 seasons at Yonkers and Somers and amassed the second-most wins in state history at 360. DeMatteo has been a resident of Mahopac for 18 years and is a physical education teacher at Mahopac High School.