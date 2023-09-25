2023 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

Week 2 - Jon Simoneau (9/14)

The Jets named Jon Simoneau of Bernards High School in Randolph, NJ this week's High School Coach of the Week. Coach Simoneau has started off the season 3-0, earning his 99th, 100th and 101st career victories. Bernards has outscored their opponents a combined 117-25 with wins over: Jefferson, Hillside and South River. Coach Simoneau will receive a $1,000 donation to benefit the school's football program. Along with the monetary award, Bernards High School will receive an automatic bid to compete in the 2024 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament.

Coach Simoneau will be invited to attend the New York Jets vs. Houston Texans game on Sunday, December 10th, where he will be honored on-field at MetLife Stadium.

In its 28th year, the Jets High School Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-state area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school, and their student-athletes.