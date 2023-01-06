Jets Injury Report | Week 18 vs. Dolphins - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Brandin Echols
|DC
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|George Fant
|OT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Nate Herbig
|OL
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Out
|Lamarcus Joyner
|S
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|Questionable
|Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|C.J. Uzomah
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|Questionable
|Mike White
|QB
|Rib
|FP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jordan Whitehead
|S
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Vinny Curry
|DE
|Biceps
|FP
|FP
|FP
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play