Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 vs. Dolphins - Friday

Five Jets Ruled Out for Sunday's Regular Season Finale

Jan 06, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Injury Report- week18
Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Duane BrownOTShoulderDNPDNPDNPOut
Brandin EcholsDCQuadDNPDNPDNPOut
George FantOTKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Nate HerbigOLCalfLPLPDNPOut
Lamarcus JoynerSHipDNPDNPDNPOut
Ashtyn DavisSAnkleLPQuestionable
Laurent Duvernay-TardifOLKneeDNPDNPLPQuestionable
C.J. UzomahTEAnkleDNPQuestionable
Mike WhiteQBRibFPLPLPQuestionable
Jordan WhiteheadSHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
Vinny CurryDEBicepsFPFPFP
C.J. MosleyLBShoulderFPFPFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 vs. Dolphins - Thursday

QB Mike White (Rib) & S Jordan Whitehead (Hamstring) Limited at Practice on Thursday

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 vs. Dolphins - Wednesday

OL Nate Herbig (Calf) and S Jordan Whitehead (Hamstring) Were Limited Participants on Wednesday

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 vs. Seahawks - Friday

CB Brandin Echols (Quad) & WR Jeff Smith (Knee) Ruled Out

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 vs. Seahawks - Thursday

WR Denzel Mims (Concussion) Was a Full Participant at Practice on Thursday

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 vs. Seahawks - Wednesday

QB Mike White (Ribs) Was a Full Participant on Wednesday

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Jaguars - Wednesday

DL Quinnen Williams (Calf) Is Questionable for Thursday Night Football

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Jaguars - Tuesday

Second Injury Report Is an Estimation Since the Team Did Not Practice

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Jaguars - Monday

First Injury Report Is an Estimation Since the Team Did Not Practice

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 vs. Lions - Friday

DL Quinnen Williams (Calf) Questionable for Sunday's Game

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 vs. Lions - Thursday

QB Mike White (Ribs) Limited; DL Quinnen Williams (Calf) DNP for Second Straight Day

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 vs. Lions - Wednesday

QB Mike White (Ribs) Limited, DL Quinnen Williams (Calf) DNP on Wednesday

Advertising