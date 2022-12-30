Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 vs. Seahawks - Friday

CB Brandin Echols (Quad) & WR Jeff Smith (Knee) Ruled Out 

Dec 30, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Injury Report- week17
Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brandin EcholsDCQuadDNPDNPDNPOut
Jeff SmithWRKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Vinny CurryDLElbowLPQuestionable
Nate HerbigGAnkleLPQuestionable
Lamarcus JoynerSHipLPLPFPQuestionable
Duane BrownTShoulderLPLPFP
George FantTKneeLPLPFP
Denzel MimsWRConcussionLPFPFP
Mike WhiteQBRibsFPFPFP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

