Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs. Bears - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Sheldon Rankins
|DT
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Kenny Yeboah
|TE
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Nate Herbig
|OG
|Shin
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Corey Davis
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play