2021 NFL Schedule Set to Be Released May 12

The First 17-Game Schedule Will Be Announced in Primetime on May 12

Apr 21, 2021 at 03:00 PM
2021-Schedule-Release

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the 2021 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app on Wednesday, May 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '21 Presented by Verizon which breaks down the 2021 NFL regular season schedule, division-by-division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

The 2021 NFL season will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the first time, providing fans an extra week of regular-season NFL action. The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season, with the AFC as the home conference for the 17th game in 2021.

The Jets will play nine home games and eight road games in 2021.

Related Content

news

Jersey Number Expansion Highlights NFL Rule Changes for 2021

More Single Digit Numbers Available for Certain Positions
news

Jets Draft Preview | Which QB Is the Big Apple of the Jets' Eye?

Joe Douglas on the Field Led by Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson & Justin Fields: 'Excited About This QB Class'
news

Mike Tannenbaum's Draft Mantra: 'Quality Over Quantity'

Jets' Former GM Made Pivotal Trades for Nick Mangold and Darrelle Revis
news

Jets Sign TE Daniel Brown

Joe Douglas Re-Signs Veteran Who Led Green & White in Special Teams Tackles in 2020
news

Jets Draft Preview | Three WRs Up Top, 'Tremendous' Quality Throughout

SEC Could See Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith & Jaylen Waddle All Go in Top Half of Round 1
news

Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Has Joe Douglas Selecting Playmaker in Round 2

Green & White Add BYU QB Zach Wilson at No. 2, Northwestern CB Greg Newsome at No. 23
news

Will the Jets Target Offense in the First 3 Rounds of the NFL Draft?

GM Joe Douglas Has 10 Picks in 2021 NFL Draft and 5 Picks in Rounds 1-3
news

Jets Draft Preview | Alabama's Landon Dickerson and Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey Could Be First Two Centers Taken

Josh Myers Followed Nick Mangold's Collegiate Path at Ohio State
news

DT Sheldon Rankins: 'We Will Be Able to Turn This Thing Around'

Free-Agent Signing Gives Jets Depth and Versatility in Getting After the QB
news

Where Are They Now: Mark Smolinski

Catch Up with the Former Fullback
news

Jets Draft Preview | Trevon Moehrig Could Be the Only Rd. 1 Safety

Hot-and-Cold Day 2 Prospects Include Oregon's Jevon Holland and Andre Cisco of Syracuse and NYC
Advertising