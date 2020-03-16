2020 NFL Draft Selection Process Will Proceed on April 23-25 and Be Televised

Mar 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM
E_SZP_0372-draft-thumb

In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the City of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans for the 2020 NFL Draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced today.

The clubs' selection of players will proceed as scheduled April 23-25. The NFL is exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will provide that information as it becomes available. The selection process will be televised.

Public NFL Draft events in Las Vegas next month will not take place.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," said Commissioner Goodell. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

The Jets will have eight selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, including four picks in the top 79.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign LB Marcell Harris, Place DL Vinny Curry on IR

Harris Returns to the Jets After Being at Camp; Curry Has Been Dealing with a Hamstring Injury.

news

Breaking Down the Jets' 2022 53-Player Roster Position by Position

Players Are Still Fast, Still Young, Not as Green as Last Year, and Getting Ready for the Opener vs. the Ravens

news

Jets Sign CB Craig James, LB Chazz Surratt to Practice Squad

Green & White Add Two After Signing 13 Players to P-Squad on Wednesday

news

Jets' HC Robert Saleh: I'm Excited About Zach Wilson's Future

Wilson Is Rehabbing Right Knee Injury and Is Fully Engaged; RT Mekhi Becton Had Successful Surgery

news

Jets' UDFA Safety Tony Adams' Improvements Lead to a Spot on 53-Man Roster

HC Robert Saleh: 'He's Got a Bright Future Ahead of Him'

news

Where Are They Now: Troy Taylor

Catch Up with the Former Jet from Cal

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: Winning Culture 'Starts at the Top,' With HC Robert Saleh

Douglas on WR Denzel Mims: He Was Always Going to be Part of Our 53

news

Jets Sign 13 Players to Practice Squad

All Played for Green & White This Offseason & Preseason; 5 Saw Action in Jets' 2021 Regular Season

news

Jets' Lawrence Cager Switches Positions, Keeps the Chip and Makes the Team

HC Robert Saleh: Cager Went from a Slow WR to a Fast TE

news

Undrafted Rookie RB Zonovan Knight Earns Spot on Jets' 53-Man Roster

NC State Product Displayed Rushing and Return Prowess in Camp

news

Robert Saleh: Despite 'Miserable' Process of Final Cuts, 'We've Got a Pretty Cool 53'

Head Coach Says WR Denzel Mims, Who Makes Jets' Roster, Is 'a Volunteer, Not a Hostage'

news

Final Cuts: Jets Move 27 Players to Trim Roster to NFL's 53-Man Limit

Summer Stars Chris Streveler, Bradlee Anae & Calvin Jackson Let Go; WR Denzel Mims on Initial Active Roster

Advertising