2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Chiefs

What's Changed

The champs didn't gain or lose a lot in free agency. Among the departed were a 7-game starter in T Cameron Erving and 4-game starters in CB Kendall Fuller and DT Emmanuel Ogbah. The big FA news was the franchise-tagging of DT Chris Jones. The Chiefs did restock in the draft, led by No. 1 pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the 5'7", 210-pound dynamo RB from LSU, and No. 2, Willie Gay Jr., the Mississippi State LB.

"Edwards-Helaire adds a Darren Sproles element to this offense. Darren's body size and his skillset are what Clyde looks like he brings to the Chiefs," Holthus said of the potential change coming to KC's 23rd-ranked run game. As for Gay, he said, "Willie looks like a bit of a replica of Derrick Johnson, who was an awesome player here for over a decade."

Matchups to Watch

The Jets' reconstructed offensive line gets another test this year in the Chiefs' front line, led by Pro Bowlers Jones (team-leading 9.0 sacks) and DE Frank Clark (8.0 sacks). They and the LBs were susceptible to the run last year (26th in the NFL) but made hay vs. the pass (8th-ranked in yardage, 11th in sack rate). The Jets would like to find those creases to unleash Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore, which will make it easier to protect Darnold when he drops back.

On the flip side is Kansas City's masterpiece of dangerous Mahomes receivers — TE Travis Kelce (team-leading 97 catches) and WRs Tyreek Hill, both Pro Bowlers, along with WRs Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson.

"I've seen teams every week throw everything at the Chiefs and still many times they'll overcome it because they do have all those weapons," Holthus said. "They attack you geometrically — they'll find weak spots in your algorithm and disprove it. The other thing they do is attack you vertically and horizontally effectively. People say it's the West Coast offense, and Reid comes from a little bit of that background, but he's really changed it and that's because of the 4x100-meter relay team that he sends out of the huddle."

Why It's Important

The game's importance for the Jets is in the stature they will gain if they can bump off the Chiefs on the road, just in time to return home for their first meeting with the Tom Brady-less Patriots Nov. 9 on MNF. But they've lost three in a row at Arrowhead since their last win, in the rain in OT in 1998, and as Holthus eloquently puts it, a Jets win won't come easy again.