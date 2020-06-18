2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. 49ers

After posting a 7-9 record last season, the Jets will have seven games against 2019 playoff teams and the 2020 schedule strength is .533. With training camp on the horizon and September not too far off in the distance, NewYorkJets.com is examining each of the Green & White's matchups. Next in the series, we discuss with legendary radio voice Greg Papa the Jets' home opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

The Headline

QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers returned in February to the Super Bowl, where they suffered a fall-from-ahead loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Papa feels the Niners have a possible edge over opponents, can represent the conference again in the big game, this season in Tampa, and win their first Super Bowl since the 1994 season.

"I think they're hopeful that they're going to be able to pick up where they left off and maybe have a slight advantage over teams," Papa told Eric Allen and Ethan Greenberg in a recent Official Jets Podcast. "It's not like they have a rookie quarterback or Jimmy's playing his first full year — he's been in the system for a while and if he stays healthy this year, it'll be his second full year. And you've got Fred Warner, who's calling the defense since his rookie year, now going into his third year. ... They think the continuity's going to be key."

What's Changed

Every top team suffers defections the next year, and so it has been with San Francisco. DT DeForest Buckner was traded to Indianapolis for the 13th overall pick in April's draft, which the 49ers then used to trade down one rung and take DT Javon Kinlaw. And WR Emmanuel Sanders, who came from Denver in trade to start 12 games for the Niners through the SB, has departed as a UFA for New Orleans and has perhaps been replaced as the No. 2 receiver by low-first-rounder Brandon Aiyuk. And let's not overlook new LT Trent Williams (see below).