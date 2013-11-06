10 Best Jets Highlights from the First Half: Part I

The first half of the season is in the books — all right, the first 9/16ths — and as rookie QB Geno Smith said of what he'll be doing for the bye week, "It'll be all preparation for the Bills. Now is not the time to reflect on anything."

Well, maybe not for Geno, but we can reminisce just a bit on the highlights of a rousing first half of the schedule.

We've put together a list of 10 top "moments" at the midway point of the season — 10 plays plus the key developments and background that led to those plays, from the first nine games, as selected by us here at newyorkjets.com, accompanied by video to help us reflect just a little this week.

Not surprisingly, the 10 moments come from the five victories to date. We're counting them down for you, with Moments 10 through 6 today and Moments 5 through 1 plus honorable mentions Thursday at midday.