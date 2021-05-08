Zach Wilson Wasting No Time Making Connections as Jets' New QB

That, of course, is Wilson's intent. As the highly motivated young man from the state of Utah and BYU and noted film-room grinder, he's brought his good habits with him across the country but he hasn't put any more pressure on himself to rush the process.

"I think those can kind of be separated a little bit," he said. "I can go in the film room and try to grind and learn the offense as quick as I can, but I don't think I have any extra pressure on myself to do more than I'm supposed to. Simplify my reads, make quick decisions, get the ball out of my hand, and let the playmakers around me make the plays. I really don't have to put more thought into it than that."

And so Wilson has started to work those on-field connections with his new teammates as well, with 7-on-7 throws to Moore and the razor-bladed bowling ball that fourth-round RB Michael Carter can be, while also building his relationship with another young man, 34-year-old offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, plus passing game specialist Greg Knapp, QBs coach Rob Calabrese and the rest of his offensive coaches. That's been fun but so has getting back on the grass and tossing the pigskin around.

"It was a lot of fun to get back to playing ball, meeting some of the guys, just getting used to the differences from college to the NFL," he said of Friday's first practice. "Learning all the new plays, getting used to throwing to different guys, the speed of the game is a little bit different.

... There was a lot of thinking, way more thinking than you typically want to do in football. But that's a day one kind of thing. It's exciting to get on the field, the atmosphere, everything going on — I really love it."

One last thing about Wilson and No. 1. After wearing mostly 1's on his uniform in high school and college — 14 and then 1 the last two seasons at Corner Canyon HS, then 11 and 1 at BYU — he donned the red No. 2 jersey for his first practices with the Jets.

Has Zach decided on a Jets uni number yet? Might he sight-adjust to No. 1 after a while? Not necessarily.