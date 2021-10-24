Zach Wilson Sustains Right Knee Injury

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson sustained an injury to his right knee during a second quarter drive on Sunday, and after a lengthy evaluation on the field and in the sideline tent, he was accompanied to the locker room. Wilson was listed as questionable for a return to the game.

With the Jets trailing New England at the time by 17-0, Wilson bought some time before unleashing a long pass intended for Keelan Cole on the Patriots' goal line. Kyle Dugger was called for interference on the play, a 46-yard penalty, but it came at a cost for the Jets. A split second after Wilson released the ball, Matthew Judon came from his blind side and went hard into Wilson's back.

It was the second time on the possession Wilson appeared to be hit late, without a roughing penalty being called. Two plays prior to Judon's hit, Wilson scrambled to the near sideline and dumped the ball out of bounds and was hit low by DT Lawrence Guy. No penalty was called as head coach Robert Saleh voiced his displeasure at the game officials.

The Jets were held scoreless in the first quarter for the sixth straight game this season, with Wilson completing 4-of-7 passes for 30 yards. He was sacked once, though he did complete three first-down passes (two to Ty Johnson, the other to Elijah Moore). Overall, before leaving the game, Wilson was 6 of 10 for 51 yards.