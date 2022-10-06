Zach Wilson: Game-Winning Drive at Steelers Will Be 'Big for Us Moving Forward'

If Zach Wilson were going to flinch in Flinchburgh, er, Pittsburgh, it would have come with him lining up in the shotgun on first-and-10 from his 19-yard line with 13½ minutes left, the decibel level rising and the Jets trailing the Steelers, 20-10.

But as head coach Robert Saleh has said, "No flinch." It applied to his team and it applied to his quarterback with a quarter left in his first start of the season.

Wilson was unflinching.

"It's short-term memory. How can I approach one play at a time, look at one game at a time, don't worry about stats," Wilson said after Thursday's practice. "How can I do the best on this play and then move on from there?"

It would've been totally understandable, if unfortunate for Wilson, his teammates and Jets fans if he did flinch. Consider where he had come from and the spot he found himself in at Terrible Towel-bedecked Acrisure Stadium.

"Zach hadn't practiced since two days before the Philly game. He got nine plays with four throws," coordinator Mike LaFleur said of Wilson's last game action in the preseason opener before he injured his knee and didn't return until the Steelers game.

On top of that, Wilson and the offense opened smartly with their 10-0 lead, then hit the midgame doldrums as visiting teams often do in that venue.

Then came Styx and Renegade.