Zach Wilson 'Excited' to Lead the Jets Against Cowboys' Stout Defense

Since it was revealed on Tuesday that QB Aaron Rodgers would miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon, QB Zach Wilson's coaches and teammates have shown and spoken about their confidence in the third-year quarterback ability to lead the team – beginning with Sunday's matchup at the Dallas Cowboys.

"I would definitely say I am excited to be on the field," Wilson said. "Of course, the way it happened and everything, it isn't exciting. If I could have him not get injured, I would. But at the same time, I am excited to get on the field. You only get to do this for so many years and we are very blessed."

Wideout Garrett Wilson added: "We have all the confidence in the world in Zach. We see each other every day and see how we go about our business and practice hard. And when you do those things, the confidence level keeps growing. And Zach is no exception. He is the man."

Monday night against Buffalo, Wilson came in for Rodgers after four offensive plays and helped guide the team to a 22-16 overtime win. Wilson went 14 of 21 for 141 yards and a touchdown in a composed performance.