Zach Wilson Efficient in Third Preseason Start

Jets QB Zach Wilson continued his summer of "fun" Saturday night, using his arm and legs to guide the Jets on a pair of field-goal drives and build on what has been a strong training camp for the third-year signal caller.

"These games are fun and this whole offseason has been that way because after every single rep and every single play, there's always something to learn from and go back to," Wilson said after the Jets' 13-6 loss to the Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. "I am just trying to put my best foot forward and I think just really having an understanding of how to be grateful that I get to play football for a living."

Wilson made his longest appearance of the preseason, playing the entire first half against Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wilson completed 9 of 13 passes for 70 yards and an 82.2 QB rating and ran twice for 41 yards including a highlight-reel scamper.

In the second quarter, Wilson dropped back and felt the pressure from the right side, spun out of the pocket, evaded the edge rusher and took off down the sideline. The electric run went for 35-yards and led to a 38-yard field goal by K Greg Zuerlein.

"They did a good dropping everyone out on that one," Wilson said. "Where I was trying to go with the ball, their linebacker was sitting underneath it. So, I told myself in this game if they want to drop some guys I got to try and get down to my outlets and get out of the pocket."