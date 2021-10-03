Zach Wilson Calls 'Crazy Win' Over Titans 'A Step in the Right Direction'

It was a masterful performance on multiple levels:

• After taking a 10-9 lead on a Matt Ammendola field goal, the Jets went 77 yards in 4 plays. Wilson pounced on a ball he bobbled, composed himself and launched a 29-yard pass to Crowder to the Titans' 5, then hit his slot receiver with a TD pass.

"I checked to the second play," Wilson said. "Presnap I knew this is going to be, I knew he would be open. The second the ball was on ground I picked it up, quickly got my eyes around, Jamo made heck of a catch. I'm glad he's back. As soon as I picked up the ball, I was trying to find him down the field."

• With the game tied, 17-17, the Jets got back the ball after a punt. On the first play, Wilson scrambled to his right and motioned for Davis (4 catches for 111 yards) to go deep. Wilson launched a frozen rope of a pass that Davis corralled on his way to the end zone for the 53-yard scoring play.

"We ran our naked keeper to the right," Wilson said. "Corey was not part of the play. But he showed up across the field. The corner played Keelan on the sideline. The safety is running on Corey's butt across the field and there's no one deep. I pushed Corey down the field. We had a chance for a big play. That's part of my game, just reacting."

Saleh, watching the play develop, said: "No. No. My God, no. He had the confidence to roll and make the play."

After Tennessee scored late to tie the game, 24-24, Wilson and the Jets took the OT kickoff and drove to the Titans' 1-yard line, facing a second-down play. The Wilson pass intended for Ryan Griffin was too low. Then his naked bootleg resulted in a loss and Ammendola kicked the go-ahead FG.

"We were going for it [on fourth down if the ball was still at the 1]," Saleh said. "It's a big lesson for him. Just throw it away and let's go win the game."