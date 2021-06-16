Zach Wilson at Jets Minicamp: 'Step Slow at First' but His Timing's Better

Greg Knapp, the Jets' passing game specialist whose role has him heavily involved with the QBs, agrees that speed is key, not only on the field but in the preparation before taking the field.

"Fast study," Knapp said, describing Wilson in two words. "He's done a good job of minimizing mistakes. You've got to expect mistakes from anyone who's starting first time in any profession. And I'm seeing very minimal same-mistake-twice. So he learns quickly from his mistakes, and that's impressive to see from a young guy. He's a big-time student of the game."

And what would you expect for a guy who opens the popcorn when he binge-watches game video?

"I've always looked at film like my time away from football, honestly," he said. "I feel like that's when you can rest your legs a little bit and hang out. I'm not saying I work extremely hard — there's always someone working harder than you — but I don't love feeling unprepared, I don't love feeling like I'm not ready for something. I love always having that something-new kind of feeling every day in practice. You don't know what kind of defense they're going to throw at you and there's always something new to prepare for and get better at."

And that includes the next six weeks, when in theory the training center is dark and the players go on one last "vacation" before really entering the league. Wilson knows that time will also disappear quickly and some of it can be spent getting together with his receivers offsite for some early summer fine-tuning.

"I think that's critical in understanding how an offense flows together," he said. "Not only are we out here looking at different coverages and trying to get our footwork and routes, timing, progression locked up, but now you've got to make the throw. These are all guys that we haven't had a lot of experience throwing to. I think that's needed, to be able to talk through routes, what they're thinking, what things they're going to do against certain coverages, where they're going to step things off at. You get a feel for how they are as route runners. So I think that's pretty critical and we'll make sure we find some time to get together."