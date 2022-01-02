Zach Wilson After Jets' Loss to Bucs: 'We Took a Step in the Right Direction

Wilson said Saleh told him and the team that the fourth-down call was on the coaches, "but I think everyone's just being a little hard on themselves, obviously because of what happened. I think, just from an offensive perspective, we just have to execute the play that was called. They're learning for next time. If next time they really do want that handed off, then we'll communicate that. I just think when something doesn't work out, it's easy to say after the fact."

The great thing about today's outcome is that neither Wilson nor Saleh nor anyone else on the Jets was letting it diminish an otherwise uplifting effort. Wilson was without his top three wideouts and top two tight ends, lost his top RB in Michael Carter in the first quarter due to a concussion, lost one of those TEs in Dan Brown plus LT George Fant during the game, and still put together 24 points and 374 yards of offense that was looking like a winning hand until the last deal.

"Yeah, it was unfortunate, it really was," Wilson said. "Right now, as a team, all we've got to understand is that this game today wasn't what we're really working for in the future. Yeah, we're right there and there's one play all the way around and one yard all the way around that goes in our favor and the game's over. But we took a step in the right direction and I think the guys have got to understand that.