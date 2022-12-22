Zach Wilson & 5 Other Jets to Watch on Thursday Night vs. Jaguars

TE C.J. Uzomah — Uzomah was the pass-catching flavor of the week vs. Detroit with his 40-yard and 1-yard touchdown grabs. Against J-ville, it could be Tyler Conklin's turn again, but keep in mind that Uzomah, while used less than Conklin in the Jets' passing game so far, came to the Green & White from Cincinnati with comparable receiving numbers to Conklin's at Minnesota. Also food for thought: Detroit marked the third two-TD game of Uzomah's career. His first came last season, five catches, 95 yards and two scores in the Bengals' 24-21 home win over ... the Jaguars.

LBs C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams — The 'backers will be front and center. Mosley's on another 160-tackle tear and Williams is again leading the Jets in tackles for loss/no gain (11.0). But it's also about controlling some key Teal & Black components — RB Travis Etienne, who's making up for his lost rookie season by averaging 5.0 yards/carry and 8.8 per catch and has already cleared 1,000 scrimmage yards, and TE Evan Engram, who's come on strong in the JAX passing game the past three weeks. And C.J. with his savvy and Quincy with his energy could jumpstart the Jets' turnover machine. Mosley had a 28-yard strip — one of the longest sacks in Jets history — of Lawrence last season.