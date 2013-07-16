Yearbook '13 Excerpt: Justus Galac's Strength

Jul 16, 2013 at 02:55 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

(Editor's Note: The New York Jets' 2013 Yearbook has been sent to the printer and will be available beginning the week of July 22, which is also the week that training camp opens at SUNY Cortland. To whet your appetites for the book, each Tuesday we're presenting short excerpts of stories that will be appearing in the book. Today's excerpt: Eric Allen's intro to the Jets strength program focusing on the powerful backstory of first-year head strength and conditioning coach Justus Galac.)

New Jets head strength coach Justus Galac loves football so much that it literally almost cost him his life.

Before his senior season at SUNY Brockport in 2001, Galac discovered a testicular lump and did not seek out medical attention. Instead the co-captain played on at nose tackle while the lump grew. The Eagles made the postseason and then Galac tried out for the Rochester Brigade of Arena Football II.

"I just chose not to say anything because I was like, 'This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,' a Division III football player getting an opportunity to continue to play and I loved to play," he said. "It was an opportunity to actually touch a football for once in my life instead of being a lineman."

With the Brigade, Galac was slated to play fullback and linebacker. Three months into his Arena League journey, he received a blessing when he was released.

"That day I went home and called my mother and kind of said I was cut," he said. "Then it was, 'There's something wrong here. I have to go see a doctor.' I went to the doctor basically the next day and kind of got it all taken care of, and I would definitely say it was a blessing in disguise to get cut."

Galac underwent successful surgery and fortunately the cancer had not spread. He survived despite making a youthful choice that put his life in jeopardy.

"It's nothing that I shy away from, but for me personally I don't want to say something and have people feel like I'm looking for some type of sympathy or something," he said. "I really am proud of what I've been able to do after that. I was 21 years old. I was not at the smartest age of my life. What I did was a mistake and I was fortunate enough to make it through it. It's part of who I am, though. It's still part of my makeup."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Young Vet Quinnen Williams Likes the Cast Lined Up Alongside Him on Jets Defense

Starting His 4th NFL Season at 24 Years of Age, 'Q' Sees 'Huge Ceiling' for Himself & His D to Continue Growing

news

Where Are They Now: David Bass

Catch Up with the Former Jets Edge Rusher

news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Knows OTAs Are Not Mandatory, but They Are 'Priceless'

QB Zach Wilson on WR Garrett Wilson: The Dude Is a Sponge

news

Right Side or Left Side, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Has It Covered

Jets Shuffle Offensive Line With Addition of Pro Bowler Laken Tomlinson

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | Improved Squad Looking to Gain Continuity and Confidence

HC Robert Saleh: I Know We're Going to Get Better

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I've Put on Quite a Bit of Weight'

Second-Year Signal Caller Is Up to 221 Pounds; Plans to Play Around 218

news

Robert Saleh Sees Confident, Decisive Zach Wilson as Jets OTAs Begin

QB and All His Teammates Who Have Reported to Voluntary Practices Give the HC 'a Lot of Great, Positive Vibes'

news

Jets Sign WR D.J. Montgomery

Green & White Waive WR Rodney Adams

news

Damien Woody: 'I Love the Vision' of Jets' GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh

ESPN Analyst Says QB Zach Wilson Is Surrounded by Young Talent, Foundational Pieces

news

Jets Sign, TE Jeremy Ruckert, Lifelong Fan of Green & White

Third-Round Pick Out of Ohio State Worked Under HC Robert Saleh and TE Coach Ron Middleton at the Senior Bowl

news

Jets' DL Vinny Curry Is Chasing It Again

With DE Carl Lawson, Veteran to Return Up Front After Missing the 2021 NFL Season

news

How Has the AFC East Landscape Changed in the Offseason?

Jets, Bills, Patriots and Dolphins Have All Made Splash Moves in Offseason

Advertising