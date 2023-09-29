Rookie Xavier Gipson: 'I've Been Doubted My His Whole Life'

Gipson never let anything slow him down. He was motivated and landed a scholarship to Stephen F. Austin.

"There's a lot of kids that were too small and didn't get a chance," he said. "They stopped believing because someone else didn't believe in them. You have to believe in yourself. I believed in myself. I believed in my talent. I believed in my craft and how hard I work. Size shouldn't matter. If you have willpower, your mind, your brain, your heart, you can do whatever you want to do."

While at Stephen F. Austin, Gipson was selected as an first team FCS All-American, averaged 17.9 yards per play his senior year and ended his career as the receiving yards leader in the NCAA subdivision (4,305 yards) in 44 career games. Even after such a successful collegiate career, Gipson was not selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I had a feeling that I wasn't going to get drafted," Gipson said. "It was a talented draft class, so I had the feeling I might go undrafted. Especially where I come from, the competition, you know what they say. I just tried to remain focused. When I got my shot, I was like you got a shot, now what are you going to do with it?"

Gipson got his shot when he made the Jets' 53-man roster in August. He proved that he deserved his shot in Week 1 when he returned a punt for a game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Buffalo Bills. Gipson's 65-yard return earned him the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week.

"I caught a lot of punt returns during training camp, minicamp, rookie minicamp, and this summer," he said. "The same way [the return] happened, I repped that this summer, over and over, and different sides. It's crazy how it just happened. I didn't do it by myself, I had great blocks on the team. But that feeling was crazy."

At the start of his rookie season, Gipson is holding himself to a high standard.

"I got very high expectations, especially being doubted a lot," he said. "I've been doubted my whole life pretty much, but it's very high expectation. And I'm willing to work to reach those expectations.