WR Jamison Crowder Does His Part With Third-Straight 100-Yard Day

Despite Crowder's success, the offense struggled. The Green & White only converted once in three attempts in the red zone, and was 4 of 13 on third down.

"I think the main thing is putting the ball in the end zone," Crowder said. "I know that's the name of the game, but we had opportunities where we got down in the red zone. The defense did a really good job of taking the ball away and setting us up in the red zone and we just couldn't capitalize. We can't let those opportunities go to waste. When we get turnovers and we're in the red zone and we can score, we have to put the ball in the end zone. I think that's the main thing right now. It's been like that the last few games, we get into the red zone and can't score. That's really what's killing us right now offensively."

The Jets and several other NFL teams had their game schedules tweaked on Sunday in reaction to some positive test for COVID-19 in other cities. Instead of playing at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Week 6, the Jets will instead travel to Miami and face the Dolphins.

"We just have to make the plays," Crowder said. "There were a few times where I feel like I should have been a better player and got the first down, especially earlier in the game where I got flipped up. We just have to lock in and when we know it's third down, we have to be able to get it right so we can convert and keep the drive going."