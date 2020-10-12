WR Jamison Crowder Does His Part With Third-Straight 100-Yard Day

It was another difficult and disappointing day for the Jets in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the visiting Arizona Cardinals. One of the bright spots was WR Jamison Crowder who eclipsed 100 yards receiving in his third-straight game.
Crowder reeled in 8 receptions from backup QB Joe Flacco for 116 yards and 1 TD, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Cardinals and push the Jets to their first victory of the 2020 NFL season.
"I'm just trying to be a valuable option for the quarterback," Crowder said. "I also think that as a team, we're not playing good team ball. We're getting down and getting behind in the games. On offense, we're not taking advantage of the opportunities so we're having to throw the football. It's multiple things that are factoring into that, but as I said, I'm just trying to be a valuable weapon for the quarterback and just make plays. Hopefully we can get a win."
Crowder connected with Flacco — a 13-year veteran who, because of a neck injury and surgery, played in his first game since Week 8 last year — for his third 100-yard receiving game of the season. Crowder's two others were against the Bills and the Broncos; he missed games in Week 2 and Week 3 because of injury. The sixth-year slot receiver became only the third different Jets player in the last 52 seasons to record three consecutive 100-yard receiving games, according to newyorkjets.com's Randy Lange.
Despite Crowder's success, the offense struggled. The Green & White only converted once in three attempts in the red zone, and was 4 of 13 on third down.
"I think the main thing is putting the ball in the end zone," Crowder said. "I know that's the name of the game, but we had opportunities where we got down in the red zone. The defense did a really good job of taking the ball away and setting us up in the red zone and we just couldn't capitalize. We can't let those opportunities go to waste. When we get turnovers and we're in the red zone and we can score, we have to put the ball in the end zone. I think that's the main thing right now. It's been like that the last few games, we get into the red zone and can't score. That's really what's killing us right now offensively."
The Jets and several other NFL teams had their game schedules tweaked on Sunday in reaction to some positive test for COVID-19 in other cities. Instead of playing at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Week 6, the Jets will instead travel to Miami and face the Dolphins.
"We just have to make the plays," Crowder said. "There were a few times where I feel like I should have been a better player and got the first down, especially earlier in the game where I got flipped up. We just have to lock in and when we know it's third down, we have to be able to get it right so we can convert and keep the drive going."
He added: "We just have to get better and be better as individuals. We all have to look ourselves in the mirror and see what it is that we're not doing right from an individual standpoint. We have to come and collectively be better across the board in all aspects and all phases of the game."