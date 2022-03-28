Woody Johnson on Jets' Trade Bid for Tyreek Hill: We're Not Afraid of Risk

Coming in second in the quickly developing, quickly decided sweepstakes for Tyreek Hill doesn't feel like victory to some. But even though they lost to Miami in their bid to trade with Kansas City for the All-Pro wideout, the Jets feel that the way things unfolded is in keeping with their aggressive approach to free agency, the draft and the 2022 NFL season.

"No trades yet, but an attempted trade that was pretty dynamic and interesting with Tyreek," Jets CEO Woody Johnson told reporters Monday morning at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, FL. "I can't really talk about him too much, he's with another team. ... But I think we've been extremely aggressive. We're not afraid of taking risk and putting all our chips on a player like him."

"Tyreek is a special player," head coach Robert Saleh said even earlier in the day, at the owners' breakfast. "He's got a special skillset. He's got dynamic speed. It's very easy to get him the football. We thought it'd be a really good opportunity when it was presented to us to add an elite player to our offense along with all the really good players we have now. [General manager Joe Douglas] was aggressive, took a big swing. It didn't work out. Win some, lose some, but happy we tried it."

Saleh knew he and the Jets had to play the hand they were dealt, which is that Hill, who grew up in southern Georgia and went to college at West Alabama, had a desire to stay closer to home by playing for the Dolphins.