Without Jamal Adams and C.J. Mosley, Jets DC Gregg Williams Says It's Next Man Up

The Jets also have rookie safety Ashtyn Davis, a third-round pick out of California who brings speed, quality ball skills and versatility to the mix as well.

"There's another guy that has had to prove himself and I love the fact that he had to walk-on and he had to do everything he could just to get a scholarship and get some time at the college level to play," Williams said of the 6'0", 207-pounder who had 19 pass defenses and 7 interceptions in 49 collegiate games. "He's done very well in everything that we've seen.

"He's going to have to slow down mentally and that's what happens when any young guy comes into our league," added Williams. "This league is not you just do a couple of things and let them go. We have to do more than that to be able to mask some of the deficiencies to post some more problems to the opponent's offense in matchups there, but he's a sharp guy. He's very sharp mentally. He's extremely hard-working and he has a very good skill set."

Using veteran corner Brian Poole as an example, Williams talked about his philosophy with any defender. Poole played a multitude of roles for the Jets in 2019 and Williams is not going to limit the safety competition to just Maye, McDougald and Davis.

"Not a lot of people understand what he's able to do from playing outside corner, inside corner, inside safety and he even played a linebacker position," he said of Poole. "All those three guys are in the hunt, but there are several other ones, too, that are in the hunt. Last man standing, next man up, however we can do it the best way — we will do that."

Under Williams, the Jets will continue to be ready for both long-term and short-term changes. After leading the Jets to a No. 7 overall defensive ranking almost entirely without Mosley, Williams has more than a month of camp to transition without Adams. The Jets defensive coordinator is ready to resume the rattling.