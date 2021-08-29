With the Regular Season Approaching, Jets QB Zach Wilson Is in Attack Mode 

In two weeks, Jets QB Zach Wilson will take his first regular-season snaps in the NFL as the Green & White battle the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC. And while he will be pumped to play his first professional game, the rookie's mentality is not going to change.

"I'd say same mindset all around," Wilson said Sunday. "I feel like it's been kind of real the whole time as far as just understanding that it's the NFL and you have to attack it every single day because it's a grind. It's a tough process and you can have a couple of good days and then have a bad day. You have to keep stacking the days and understand that you got to bring it every single day."

Wilson brought it in preseason action, connecting on 15-of-20 for 191 yards with 2 TDs while leading the offense to four scores on his six possessions. He protected the football and wasn't sacked. While the results were promising, the tests are about to get significantly more difficult.

Head coach Robert Saleh said of Wilson: "He's got to keep progressing, it's the same thing. Just like I mentioned from a coaching staff standpoint, he's going to learn so much as the year goes on. Every game is going to present a different challenge, he's going to get different looks, they're not going to be as vanilla. He's going to see more speed on the field with regards to the defense, he's going to see every week just being a different scheme. There are so many different things that are going to happen for him over the course of the year and he's just got to find ways to absorb the information, find ways to get better, take care of the football and do his best to put us in position to win football games."

A three-year starter at BYU, Wilson put himself in position to be the No. 2 overall player taken in the NFL Draft after completing 73.5% of his passes last season for 3,692 yards while amassing 43 TDs (33 pass TDs) and being intercepted just three times. Success on Saturdays might have looked easy, but it was the result of Wilson's grind throughout the week.