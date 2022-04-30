With RB Breece Hall, Jets Get a Blend of Size, Speed and Creativity

There's a reason Jets GM Joe Douglas is called Trader Joe. And he showed us who he is again on Friday on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft when he engineered a swap of draft picks with the local rival Giants and selected Iowa State running back Breece Hall at No. 36 overall.

On Thursday, Douglas completed a multifaceted trade with Tennessee to move back into Round 1 and nab Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson II, the Jets' third first-round selection. In all on Thursday, teams made nine trades. On Friday, Douglas saw another guy he wanted and he went out and got him, sending the Giants picks No. 38 and No 146.

In Hall (5-11, 217), the Jets foresee a worthy complement to second-year RB Michael Carter. An improved offensive line, plus the addition of WR Garrett Wilson in the draft and the signing of two new tight ends -- C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin -- could do wonders for opening up the Jets' wide-zone offensive scheme and give second-year QB Zach Wilson a full complement of weapons.

Hall said that he had good meetings with Jets coaches at the NFL Combine and also over several video chats.