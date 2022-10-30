With Injuries to Key Contributors, Who Did the Jets Turn to in Sunday's Loss vs. Patriots?

After the Jets offense lost two key contributors, RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, for the season after they sustained injuries last week in Denver, and Corey Davis, one of their top wideouts to a knee ailment, they leaned on other contributors.

Wide ReceiverWith Davis out, the Jets coaching staff WR Garrett Wilson an increased workload. He was targeted 7 times and eclipsed 100 yards receiving for the second time in his NFL career (Week 2 at Cleveland), registering 6 receptions for115 yards, the most so far in his rookie season.

"With Corey being out, it was a chance to get Garrett on the field a bit more," HC Robert Saleh said.

In the first quarter, QB Zach Wilson connected with Garrett Wilson for a 54-yard completion that set up K Greg Zuerlein's 28-yard field goal — the game's first points. The wideout ran a double move, breaking toward the sideline and then back up field.

At the start of the Jets' next possession, the Ohio State product caught a pop pass and ran for 23 yards. He had a 10-yard reception on the sideline on the next play. TE Tyler Conklin scored the Jets' first touchdown to cap the 6-play, 75-yard drive.

"On the opening plays of the game we were getting in a groove out there," Garrett Wilson said. "Coach [OC Mike] LaFleur had some plays scripted for me, we got the looks we wanted and I just got to do my job. Not doing anything special, just kind of getting the balls in the open and making plays."