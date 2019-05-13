With a Fresh Start, Jachai Polite Just Happy to Be a Jet

While at Florida, Polite displayed a unique ability to get to the quarterback and make momentum-changing plays. This past season, Polite had 11 sacks and led the nation with six forced fumbles in addition to 45 tackles. He was one of the most explosive players in college football coming from the edge.

"I feel like it's my speed and flexibility," Polite said when asked about his traits that made him successful and adding, "bending around the corner."

The Jets did a lot of research on Polite during the pre-draft process. Gase says the entire organization will not only be invested in the development of Polite but all the young players making the transition to the pro ranks.

"I've spent a lot of time with him when he came in here on his visit. We had a good discussion, I know the coaching staff spent a lot of time with him, the personnel guys spent a lot of time with him," Gase said. "I like the way our players are ready to help him out and help all our young guys out and make sure everybody's doing the right thing and kind of keeping guys on track."

Polite is joining a team that already has three former Gators who figure to play prominent roles next year in C Jonotthan Harrison, S Marcus Maye and CB Brian Poole. He also attended the same Florida school — Mainland HS — as DL Leonard Williams.