Wischusen's Point of View | Jets Observations Leading Up to the 2020 Season Finale

Finishing Strong

The formula for success for the Jets these last couple of wins, and the formula for success against the Patriots if they are able to finish off the last win, is consistency. On offense, Sam Darnold — for the first time in his career — has gone three consecutive games without turning over the ball. Not giving the ball away on offense has made sure the Jets are not behind the eight ball at any point and hasn't hung the defense out to dry. Executing on offense and making sure they don't give it away has been of utmost importance and probably the single biggest reason why the Jets have won these last two games. On defense, it's at the line of scrimmage. Cam Newton cannot get out of the pocket and break out in big runs. They must continue to pressure the quarterback—which they've done of late— and control the opposition's run game, and make sure that an inexperienced secondary is not facing a lot of second and third and shorts. If you can continue to control the line of scrimmage on defense and play clean on offense, there's no reason to think the Jets can't be competitive on Sunday and finish with a third consecutive win.