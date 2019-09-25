Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Takeaways During the Bye Week

Bob Wischusen has been the radio play-by-play voice of the New York Jets for 18 years. Beginning this week and lasting all season, Bob will share thoughts pertaining to the Green & White in a weekly column - "Wischusen's Point of View".

1. Jets Defense

The Jets defense improved as the game went on in New England. And this is not about moral victories, but if there is one moral victory that the Jets can take out of these first three losses, it's that the Jets defense, in at least two of them, did everything you could ever ask them to do to keep them in the game if not outright win the game for them. So in each of the first two weeks, the Jets defense did everything you could have hoped they would do to keep them in a position where they could win. And the last two weeks they've done it without C.J. Mosley, without Quinnen Williams, without Jordan Jenkins. Coming up after the bye, if there's a reason for optimism if they can stay healthy, they can keep every game close and give the offense a chance to finally get into a rhythm and start winning some.

2. Bye Week

When the Jet's schedule first came out, I was like everyone else. I saw a bye week after their third game and said to myself, "What a waste of the bye week, what team needs a rest that early in the season." Well after watching them play without eight starters and down to their third string player at football's most important position over these last two weeks, the bye couldn't come at a better time for the Jets. The only time so far this season that we've seen the Jets completely whole, they were winning 16 to nothing against the Bills at home. The offense hadn't even gotten clicking yet. The Jets will be getting some players back after the bye. So the bye week in the end, ironically enough, couldn't come at a better time.