Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Observations During Week 13

Bob Wischusen has been the radio play-by-play voice of the New York Jets for 18 years. Beginning this week and lasting all season, Bob will share thoughts pertaining to the Green & White in a weekly column - "Wischusen's Point of View".

1. Sam Darnold's Ball Security

There is no statistic in all of sports, not just football, that more directly relates to winning or losing games, than the giveaway-takeaway ratio where turnovers are concerned. If you take the ball away in the NFL you have a great chance to win. If you give the ball away in the NFL, you are most likely going to lose. It is hard to put turnovers all on one player. Turnovers sometimes can happen because the defense makes a great play, sometimes you're just unlucky. But often if a team turns the ball over it has to do with the decision-making of the quarterback, after all he has the ball in his hands on every single play. So the fact that pass protection has gotten better, and Sam Darnold has not been under stress in the pocket with the ball potentially being knocked away as often. That has certainly helped, but his decision-making has exponentially improved over the last month. The fact that he is taking much better care of the ball is giving the Jets so much of a better chance to win. Every coach will say, you want to end every possession with a kick, whether it be an extra point, a field goal or a punt, and getting a young quarterback to understand that punting is okay, it's not a problem, it's not a sign of failure. Sometimes just getting a few first downs and flipping field position can change the entire momentum of a game and you have seen Darnold's decision-making improve tremendously over the past several games, and that has a lot to do with why they are winning. No turnovers. It's no accident. It can equal wins.

2. Playing Complementary Football

You will often hear coaches use the phrase complementary football, and while it seems like a coaching cliché, there's no question that coaches will look at whether their team is playing in all three phrases well and how each phase compliments each other. Football really is a domino effect game. It's not just coach speak. It's absolutely a key to winning and often a cause for losing. If you go back to the start of the season when the Jets were dead last in the NFL in their own starting field position and opponent's starting field position, it was because they weren't playing complementary football. Their offense would start after a touchback at their own 25-yard line, not move the ball, maybe go backwards. Now look at how they're playing. The offense is moving the ball, getting first downs, even on drives that don't produce points. This helps special teams flip field position and gives your defense a chance to go out and have the long field facing the opposition to help them get a stop, giving them multiple opportunities to shut down an opponent's drive. So, playing well in all three phases of the game is not just coach speak, it absolutely is what coaches will look at to determine what is causing their team to win or lose games.