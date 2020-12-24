Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations Leading Up to Week 16 vs. the Browns

Bob Wischusen has been the radio play-by-play voice of the New York Jets for 19 years. Lasting all season, Wischusen will share thoughts about the Green & White in a weekly column.

Jets First Win

I thought the most impressive aspects of the Jets' first win of the season was how they took the particular strength of the Rams on each side of the ball and neutralized it. The Rams were the No. 1 defensive team in the league and No. 3 in scoring -- and their defensive line, led usually by Aaron Donald who terrorizes opposing quarterbacks -- and they protected Sam Darnold. The play calling seemed to keep the Rams off balance and off schedule almost the entire game. Early in the game it was check down to the flats, later in the game Darnold pushed the ball down the field when the check downs were taken away. And for the first time this year, the Jets seemed to have answers for the adjustments that a defense made. For the Jets defensively, they seemed to take Jared Goff out of his game early and keep him off balance as well. All in all, it seemed like on both sides of the ball, the Jets seemed to have answers to questions posed by one of the best teams in the league.

A Defensive Front

Thinking about the Jets win over the Rams, if there were any players that stood out, I would look to the guys on the defensive line. Nathan Shepherd, in the absence of Foley Fatukasi seemed to have his best and most effective game of the season. Once again Quinnen Williams, before he left the game with a head injury, seemed to be just about unblockable. The Rams have three running backs, a consistent run game, all three are usually involved and it keeps them ahead of the game. The run game makes life easy on Goff who is a effective play-action quarterback. But with Williams, Shepherd and the rest of the Jets defensive front, controlling the line of scrimmage in a way that they have not in most of this season, they did an outstanding job of keeping them behind the chains and on the Jets schedule. As a result, that group had a lot to do with the team's first win of the year.