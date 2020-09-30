Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations Leading Up to Thursday Night Football

Bob Wischusen has been the radio play-by-play voice of the New York Jets for 19 years. Lasting all season, Wischusen will share thoughts about the Green & White in a weekly column.

Quick Turnaround for TNF

Playing the Thursday night game presents the same challenges to every team in the NFL. Two in particular are a short week in practice — and really only one meaningful practice to get ready for a brand new opponent a few days after you last played. If you're a team with a boat load of injuries, and the Jets are certainly in this category, there's no real significant recovery time after playing on Sunday. The Jets are six deep on the depth chart at wide receiver. Both of their offensive tackles were either out of the Colts game or were lost during the game. They had several players go down with injuries as well. It will be a pleasant surprise if any of those players can recover in time to play on Thursday night. Two things, though, that I think the Jets do have going for them are getting right back on the field after a loss, and they're the home team. Being the road team and having to travel on the short week adds a different layer of difficulty to preparing. Those are at least two check marks in the Jets' favor, but there's nothing easy about playing on Thursday night.

Defensive Needs

There weren't many positives for the Jets to point to in their loss to the Indianapolis Colts. If there was one defensively, just passing the eye test, the tackling seemed to be a little bit better. And probably not coincidentally, LB Avery Williamson was not only able to start, but was able to play 95% of the plays. He's one of the surest tacklers the Jets have. His being part of the defense is always going to be a good thing. What they have to do a better job of on Thursday night, however, is getting to the quarterback and scheming some type of a pass rush. Sunday afternoon against Indianapolis, their failure to get to Philip Rivers allowed him to pick apart a lot of the zone coverages they like to play behind their pass rush. Right now, the Jets don't feel as if they have man-to-man coverage talent. If you give a quarterback an eternity to throw the ball in the pocket, any NFL team will pick apart zone coverage. But sooner or later, they will find some windows open. If the Jets get some pressure on whomever plays quarterback for Denver on Thursday night, their chances to win will increase exponentially.