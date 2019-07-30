Winters & Osemele: Jets' Guardians of the Physicality

It would seem you couldn't ask for two more gentle men to fill the guard positions on your offensive line than Kelechi Osemele and Brian Winters.

Osemele, who arrived via trade from Oakland this offseason, has the warm smile and well-modulated speaking voice of a DJ or radio talk show host. "When you talk to him," said head coach Adam Gase, "you're kind of like, 'Wow, that's a really nice guy.' "

And Winters, one of the longest tenured Jets on this year's training camp roster, has a new soft spot in his heart for his just-born son, Nash.

"It's a blessing, it's exciting, but it's rough," he said with a tired daddy's smile after Monday's practice, adding, "Just the love that you have for someone, I never thought it could be so high, you know?"

But put those two guys on either side of center Jonotthan Harrison, blow the whistle and watch out. We'll let Gase describe the mayhem, starting with Osemele, whom he encountered when his Dolphins met the Raiders in 2018.

"Going against him last year, I noticed him because of the physicality he played with. He plays all the way through the whistle, sometimes a little past it — he got one of our guys ejected last year," the coach said. "When he gets between the white lines, he's a different guy. He's violent, he's physical, he brings attitude.