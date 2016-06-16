 Skip to main content
Williams Aiming to Improve Pass Rush

Jets’ D-Lineman Working on Getting Off the Ball

Jun 16, 2016 at 01:00 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Big Cat is hungry entering his second year.

Leonard Williams, who started 15 games as a rookie, is looking to improve all his numbers. However, he has his eyes on a particular stat — sacks.

"I'm used to having a lot of production," he said. "Last year I did have a lot of tackles and QB hits, but those few seconds matter more in the league. I just want more sacks."

The USC product actually led the team last season with 32 QB hits.   

Williams doesn't have a particular number in mind, he simply wants to eclipse last year's total (3). Even though the pads don't come on until late July, his offseason training looks promising.

In two days of minicamp, Williams has been getting a good push off the snap and recorded a would-be sack, prompting a teammate to shout, "Big Cat growl!"

"Leonard helps me a lot because he wants to know," said defensive line coach Pepper Johnson. "If we want to make it to the playoffs, then we need some guys that can put people on their shoulders, play like elites, and make people game plan them."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

