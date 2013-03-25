Will Top 10 Include Both Geno & Barkley?

It came as no surprise that Geno Smith impressed onlookers at West Virginia's Pro Day on March 14. And on Wednesday, aren't you expecting a similar performance from USC product Matt Barkley?

Smith reportedly completed 60 of his 64 attempts, but it is hard to get carried away with any passer's "stats" when they are throwing to their receivers and no defenders in sight. The 6'3", 218-pound Smith, who completed 71% of his passes last season in the West Virginia spread with 42 TDs against just six INTS, showcased his big arm and also took snaps under center.

"I saw what I needed to see. The kid ripped it," NFL Network Draft guru Mike Mayock said. "Most importantly, his footwork to me looked like it had been cleaned up. He slid, moved in the pocket and delivered the ball firmly and with authority. Most importantly the intermediate routes — 15 to 20 yards — deep out-breaking and deep in-breaking, boy he threw the ball as well as you could. I loved what I saw from Geno Smith."