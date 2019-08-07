Will RB Le'Veon Bell Make His Jets Debut vs. the Giants?

A second-round pick out of Michigan State in the 2013 Draft, Bell didn't play at all last season. In the two summers prior, Bell combined to appear in two games and his eight touches in 2016-17 all came in a Week 3 preseason contest against the Saints.

"I didn't play much in the preseason in Pittsburgh after my second year," he said. "I probably played in a game or a series or two maybe, but I didn't play too much in Pittsburgh in the preseason."

The 27-year-old is adjusting to a new offense and he hasn't played in any sort of game since Jan. 14, 2018 when he amassed 155 total yards and two scores in the Steelers' 45-42 divisional round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Obviously just playing in the game is going to be a little different. When I'm training and I come out here and practice, practice is a little different than training," Bell said. "Then when I go play in a game, practice is going to be bit different than the game. Obviously each and every step, I'm going to do what the coaches allow me to do. I feel like it's important. If they feel like it's important, we're going to go out there and do it."

Bell will see the Giants at some point in 2019 because the Jets and the Giants will also match up in Week 10 of the regular season.

"Whatever decision we make heading into this stuff, we'll all be good with and then we'll do what we need to do and then we'll move onto the next step," Gase said.

Bell appeared in 27 regular-season contests in 2016-17 and averaged 1,280 rush yards and eight rush TDs in addition to 80 receptions, 636 receiving yards and two scores. After a year off, he has set the bar high for himself whenever he returns.