Jets' Will McDonald Ready to 'Ball Out, Take Care of Business' in Year 2

Rookie DE Set to Train With Jermaine Johnson in Offseason

Jan 22, 2024 at 08:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

mcdonald-story-E_DC1_9179

Will McDonald IV's rookie season did not go the way he expected.

McDonald had limited playing time with 184 snaps in 15 games, but flashed his raw talent, particularly his bend off the edge, that made him the No. 15 overall pick. He totaled 3 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 5 QB hits and aforced fumble despite not taking more than 18 snaps in a game.

"I still made the most of my opportunities," he said. "I tried to make as many plays as I can. I definitely learned a lot from the guys in the locker room. Next year, I'm about to ball out, take care of my business."

McDonald plans to follow ablueprint similar tothat fellow DL Jermaine Johnson laid out. After remaking his body over his first offseason, Johnson tripled his sack total from 2.5 to 7.5 (second on the team) and almost quadrupled his tackles for loss from 3 to 11. Johnson, drafted No. 26 overall in 2022, took the second-most snaps of any Jets defensive lineman this season and started all 17 games after no starts as a rookie.

"I'm supposed to be training with him during this offseason, so I'm certainly going to be learning a lot more from him," McDonald said. "Take care of my body, make sure that I'm not wasting time, not going out and partying. He said [to me], 'Get your mindset right, have your heart in it and just do your thing. Come back next year, take advantage of your opportunities and get right.' "

After a stop at home in Wisconsin, McDonald will train in Houston, TX, Californiawith Johnson and in Florham Park. His primary goal is to add weight to his 237-pound frame and report back between 250 and 255 pounds.

"It'll definitely help with power, just make sure I'm getting a better knockback," he said. "I was already doing it well now, but just adding a lot of muscle mass, I feel like it's going to be a lot better.

"This offseason I'm about to go crazy. When I come back, I'm going to be a whole different person."

McDonald showed a knack to get to the quarterback at Iowa State -- his 34 career sacks areNo. 1 in school history and are tied for the Big-12 record, edging future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller by a single sack. McDonald's10 forced fumbles are tied for a school record. Had McDonald taken double the reps (368 snaps), his 6 sacks would've been tied with DT Quinton Jefferson (469 snaps) for the third-most on the team.

The Jets' defensive line room is deep, part of the reason McDonald did not see the field as much as he wanted. Bryce Huff, whose 10 sacks led the team this season, and Carl Lawson both have expiring contracts. If they sign elsewhere, that could result in more opportunities for McDonald.

"I argue it's kind of a blessing to be able to be a part of that D-line room as a rookie," HC Robert Saleh said late in the season. "I know as a first-round pick, he wants more production and he wants more playing time, but there's a lot of really cool dudes in that room that provide unbelievable examples for what that looks like. If he attacks the offseason in the way Jermaine attacked his offseason, Will McDonald is going to be a superstar in this league."

Through the Lens | Top Photos From the 2023 Season

Take a look through some of the best photos throughout the Jets 2023 season.

010924-TTL2023-THUMB
1 / 136
SS4_6417
2 / 136
JB1_9460
3 / 136
E_SZ3_0679
4 / 136
SS2_6816
5 / 136
JB1_3031
6 / 136
JB1_9450
7 / 136
JB2_9442
8 / 136
SZ2_8505
9 / 136
SZ1_2880
10 / 136
SZ2_5954
11 / 136
SZ1_5623
12 / 136
JB1_3145
13 / 136
JB3_7290
14 / 136
JB2_1325-Enhanced-NR
15 / 136
SZ1_2716
16 / 136
JB1_2167
17 / 136
JB1_9190
18 / 136
JB2_0102
19 / 136
SZ1_0933
20 / 136
SZ1_5543
21 / 136
SA101452
22 / 136
SZ1_0893
23 / 136
SS3_2178
24 / 136
SS2_0296
25 / 136
SS4_1633
26 / 136
SS3_1932
27 / 136
SS3_1373
28 / 136
SS2_6216
29 / 136
E_SS1_9907
30 / 136
SS2_3736
31 / 136
SS1_6109
32 / 136
SS1_0431
33 / 136
SA104221_1
34 / 136
SA101707
35 / 136
SA104138
36 / 136
E_SZ2_3836
37 / 136
E_SZ2_7683
38 / 136
JB1_9464
39 / 136
SA101426
40 / 136
E_SZ2_7038
41 / 136
E_SZ3_3115
42 / 136
JB3_1303
43 / 136
E_SZ2_7612
44 / 136
JB1_9343
45 / 136
SA100585
46 / 136
JB2_2773
47 / 136
E_SZ2_6354
48 / 136
E_SZ1_2248
49 / 136
E_SS1_2154
50 / 136
JB2_2403
51 / 136
E_SS1_4956
52 / 136
E_SS1_3919
53 / 136
E_SZ2_7117
54 / 136
E_SZ2_6483
55 / 136
E_SZ2_4657
56 / 136
E_SZ2_4009
57 / 136
E_SZ1_3664
58 / 136
E_SZ2_4226
59 / 136
E_SZ2_3409
60 / 136
E_SZ1_3883
61 / 136
E_SZ2_1699
62 / 136
E_SZ1_3540_1
63 / 136
E_SZ1_2492
64 / 136
E_SZ1_2678
65 / 136
E_SZ1_2045
66 / 136
E_SZ1_2345
67 / 136
E_SZ1_1977
68 / 136
E_SS3_7224
69 / 136
E_SS3_3230
70 / 136
E_SS2_9328
71 / 136
E_SZ1_0896
72 / 136
E_SZ1_1907
73 / 136
E_SS2_8038
74 / 136
E_SS2_1812
75 / 136
E_SS2_2042
76 / 136
E_SS2_1746
77 / 136
E_SS2_1460
78 / 136
E_SS1_9166
79 / 136
E_SS1_9384
80 / 136
E_SS1_9649
81 / 136
E_SS1_9296
82 / 136
E_SS1_4703
83 / 136
E_SS1_4772
84 / 136
E_SS1_4326
85 / 136
E_SS1_2276
86 / 136
E_SS1_4271
87 / 136
E_SS1_4319
88 / 136
E_SS1_4195_1
89 / 136
E_SS1_3765
90 / 136
E_SS1_3903
91 / 136
E_SS1_4166
92 / 136
E_SS1_4163
93 / 136
E_SS1_2341
94 / 136
E_SS1_3057
95 / 136
E_SS1_3556
96 / 136
E_SS1_3015-Enhanced-NR
97 / 136
E_SS1_1756
98 / 136
E_SS1_1642
99 / 136
E_SS1_4475
100 / 136
E_SS1_1217
101 / 136
E_SS1_0804
102 / 136
E_SA104810
103 / 136
E_SS1_0041
104 / 136
E_SA105103
105 / 136
E_DC107358
106 / 136
E_JGOL9057
107 / 136
E_SS1_0275
108 / 136
E_SS1_0263
109 / 136
E_JB3_3727
110 / 136
E_JB2_7750
111 / 136
E_JB3_8364
112 / 136
E_JB3_3109
113 / 136
E_JB3_2154_1
114 / 136
E_JB3_0374
115 / 136
E_JB2_7948
116 / 136
E_JB3_0599
117 / 136
E_JB3_1448
118 / 136
E_JB2_3290
119 / 136
E_JB2_0881
120 / 136
E_JB2_6861
121 / 136
E_JB1_3241
122 / 136
E_DC105289 1
123 / 136
E_DC106625
124 / 136
E_JB1_4506
125 / 136
E_JB1_5113
126 / 136
E_JB1_3826
127 / 136
E_DC1_9958
128 / 136
E_DC1_0927
129 / 136
E_DC1_9372
130 / 136
E_JB1_0905
131 / 136
DSC05303
132 / 136
E_DC1_7283
133 / 136
E_DC1_0414
134 / 136
DSC05269
135 / 136
DSC05024
136 / 136
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

D-Line Reset | Jets' Powerful Line Plans to Keep Up the Pressure in '24

Quinnen Williams, Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson Led the Unit to a 43-Sack Bounty in the Season Just Ended
news

Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert on QB Aaron Rodgers: 'He Expects Greatness Out of You'

Long Island Native Has Solid Expectations for His Third Year in Green & White
news

Jets C Joe Tippmann: My Biggest Improvement Was My Confidence

Rookie Believes Aaron Rodgers Will Help His Play in Year 2; Will Focus on Strength Training
news

Five Jets Featured in ESPN's NFL MVP Top 100

CB Sauce Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson Crack the Top 50
news

Bryce Huff Packed One of the Biggest Barks on Jets' 'Dogs Across the Board' D-Line

Fourth-Year Edge's Great Get-Off Propelled Him to Team-Leading 10 Sacks and into One Interesting Offseason
news

Jeff Ulbrich Named Head Coach for National Team at 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl

Jets' Defensive Coordinator Coached Game in 2022 With Entire Staff, Played in 2000
news

Rookie Recap | C Joe Tippmann, Undrafted WR Xavier Gipson Stood Out in Year 1

DE Will McDonald Had 3 Sacks Over Final 5 Weeks, T Carter Warren a 'Pleasant Surprise'
news

Where Are They Now: Josh Baker

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Northwest Missouri State
news

Inside the Numbers | One More Look at Jets Player & Team Feats to Build On

Statistical Wrap on Defense's Red Wall, Special Teams' Ranking, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson & Quincy Williams
news

Notebook | Aaron Rodgers Is the QB 'Who Can Be the System'

'There Were Things We Weren't Able to Do Based on Personnel'
news

Michael Carter II on 2024: 'I Need to Capitalize on My Opportunities to Change Games'

Jets Nickel Received Votes for All-Pro Slot Cornerback in 2023 Season
Advertising