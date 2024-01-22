Jets' Will McDonald Ready to 'Ball Out, Take Care of Business' in Year 2

After a stop at home in Wisconsin, McDonald will train in Houston, TX, Californiawith Johnson and in Florham Park. His primary goal is to add weight to his 237-pound frame and report back between 250 and 255 pounds.

"It'll definitely help with power, just make sure I'm getting a better knockback," he said. "I was already doing it well now, but just adding a lot of muscle mass, I feel like it's going to be a lot better.

"This offseason I'm about to go crazy. When I come back, I'm going to be a whole different person."

McDonald showed a knack to get to the quarterback at Iowa State -- his 34 career sacks areNo. 1 in school history and are tied for the Big-12 record, edging future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller by a single sack. McDonald's10 forced fumbles are tied for a school record. Had McDonald taken double the reps (368 snaps), his 6 sacks would've been tied with DT Quinton Jefferson (469 snaps) for the third-most on the team.

The Jets' defensive line room is deep, part of the reason McDonald did not see the field as much as he wanted. Bryce Huff, whose 10 sacks led the team this season, and Carl Lawson both have expiring contracts. If they sign elsewhere, that could result in more opportunities for McDonald.