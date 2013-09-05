Will Jets WRs Stay Away from Revis Island?

"No," Ryan said after vigorously shaking his head. "We know him well. That might be some team's [philosophy]. I don't think that's going to be our philosophy."

The Jets drafted Revis 14th overall in 2007, and he went on to receive four Pro Bowl berths in six seasons.

"Obviously, we know the kind of talent he is," Rex continued. "All Jet fans know the kind of talent that he has."

Revis tore his ACL in our third game of the season last year in what would turn out to be his last play for the Green & White. He landed on Injured Reserve, and we traded him to Tampa Bay in the days leading up to April's draft.

Post-surgery, it's possible that the cornerback may have lost a step in coverage, but he doesn't think so.

"I'm very confident in the player I'll be. I'll be fine," Revis told the New York media on Wednesday. "I'm ready to go."

"If I had my way, he'd rest it one more week," Ryan joked. "I think that'd be the best thing for him."

Eighth-year veteran WR Santonio Holmes was limited in this afternoon's practice while the coaches have him on a "pitch count" recovering from a foot injury, so it's unclear how many snaps he will have in Week 1 if he plays at all. If he does get to line up against his former teammate, however, he'll treat it just like any other opponent.

"It's my job. It's what we get paid to do, play football," he said, "and the season is around the corner and it would be really good to get out there and help the team compete as much as possible."

Despite all of the Revis talk, third-year receiver Clyde Gates is focused only on what's going on in Florham Park, N.J., and his confidence is "through the roof" entering Sunday's season opener.

"We're just focused on us," No. 19 said. "They have a great secondary, but it's football. It's going to be a challenge week in and week out."

Like Rex, offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg was also asked about the team's game plan regarding Tampa Bay's No. 24. His answer: "We'll see."

Regardless of whether he's instructed to throw his way or not, rookie QB Geno Smith is excited to face a three-time All Pro in his first NFL start. "That's what this league is all about," he said, "facing guys who are stellar performers."

Wideout Stephen Hill, entering his second year in the league, would respect Coach Ryan's decision to stay away from Revis Island, but he's ready for the challenge as well if the head guy changes his mind.

"I can care less if he's 100 percent," Hill said. "If he's going to be out there, we're going to go 100 percent, so I hope he does also."