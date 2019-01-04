Will Jets QB Sam Darnold's Right-Hand Man Return in 2019?

The Jets can rest assured knowing who their starting quarterback will be for the foreseeable future and quite possibly the next 10-15 years. As team executives set forth on their head coaching search, they have a great selling point in Sam Darnold. And as that happens, Darnold's backup will contemplate his next move and whether his playing days are over.

"I think everything for me is on the table right now," Josh McCown told reporters on New Year's Eve. "I'll sit with my family, we'll talk through it, we'll pray through it and we'll come to the best conclusion we can and what we feel like is best for our family."

The 39-year-old McCown was the Jets Curtis Martin Team MVP in 2018, but one could make the argument that he was even more valuable in his second season with the Green & White. After the Jets made Darnold the No. 3 overall selection in last April's draft, the rookie rarely took a step without McCown by his side.

"There is nothing like playing, but when you can share your experience and give it to somebody else on their journey, I think that has value beyond cost," McCown said. "I'll always appreciate that time."

After signing with the Jets in 2017, McCown beat out Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty for the starting job and went on to have a career year while setting season career-highs with 2,926 yards passing and 18 pass touchdowns. His 67.3 completion percentage ranked third in the NFL when he broke his hand in Week 13. He also had a personal best five touchdowns on the ground, tying for first among quarterbacks when he was placed on injured reserve in December.