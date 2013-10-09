Wilkerson After ATL: Mo-mentum's Building

Calvin Pace says Muhammad Wilkerson is "a quiet guy."

"He goes about his business in a very professional manner," Pace said. "And he listens. He takes coaching very well."

But Wilkerson is learning to crow just a little on the pro stage. And his play is paving his way, which means the Pro Bowl voters — his fellow NFL players, the league's coaches and the fans — are now listening.

"I feel like there's always room for improvement," Wilkerson said. "I feel like Monday was one of my best games that I put on tape, but I still have plenty more to play. It's a long season. People say I'm going to make the Pro Bowl and I appreciate the kind words, but at the end of the day I have to play each game and hopefully we'll see at the end of the season."

No better game than Monday night's 30-28 comeback win over Matt Ryan and the Falcons to win the voters over.

The third-year DE had seven tackles on the night. One was a strip sack of Ryan, his third in two years and fourth as a pro, with Leger Douzable recovering the fumble to set up the second of Nick Folk's three field goals.

Two more were tackles for loss as he remains one of the leaders of the Jets run defense that has now risen to No. 2 in the NFL in yards allowed per game — Rex's highest-ranking run defense since his Ravens D was No. 1 after 10 weeks in 2008 and the Jets' highest since at least 1995 — and to No. 1 in yards allowed per carry.

Did we mention he also drew a holding penalty on Falcons C Peter Konz? Tack 10 more yards onto the Mo-mentum toward Hawaii in February.

Wilkerson declines to take much credit, deflecting it to his teammates, who he said are every bit as confident today as they were before their big W in the ATL.

"We always had confidence in each other and we're going to keep believing in each other and playing good ball like we're capable of doing," he said, "and that's playing Jets football."

