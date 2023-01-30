Why Brian Baldinger Thinks NFL Honors Could Be Jets Sweep

Wilson led all rookie WRs with 83 receptions for 1,103 receiving yards -- both franchise records.

But when it comes to Gardner -- who this week won the PFWA's award as rookie of the year and defensive rookie of the year -- Baldinger is all in on Sauce.

"You got to give it to Sauce," Baldinger said. "He led the league in passes defensed [20], played every snap basically, tackled well [75], played zone and man up against the best receivers and kept them out of the end zone all year. He helped fix the back end of the defense. D.J. [Reed] was great, the front was terrific. But I have to give it to Sauce. I think he's what a Defensive Rookie of the Year should look like. And not because he plays in New York. I just think the most consistent player was Sauce. There were games where he did not get targeted, they didn't throw at him once. Sauce, to me, should be the recipient of the award.

"If you didn't know he was a rookie, you wouldn't know he's a rookie because he played like a great veteran corner. Not many have his strength, size, length, make up speed and eyes. Few players in the league have that combination of skills and talent."

At the same time, that the top rookies will be named, the NFL Honors program will also put a spotlight on two Jets legends -- CB Darrelle Revis and DL Joe Klecko.

Revis' numbers -- 25 interceptions, 112 passes defensed -- may not jump out at people, but he brought intangibles to the game and to the Jets that are hard to argue with, and that are likely to send Revis to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH, for induction in the summer.

"There was a five-year stretch where Revis was not only the best corner, he arguably was the best defensive player in the league," Baldinger said. "You can say it's a passing league, but I don't care who he went up against, big games, playoff games, didn't matter. Darrelle Revis was the best player on the field. You can't just look at the numbers. I believe he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

"You can ask Brandon Marshall. When he came to the Jets [from Chicago], I can remember doing an NFL Network show at training camp. They were going at it like it was the fourth quarter of a playoff game and you wonder why he could do what did in games."

Perhaps it's no coincidence that Marshall had one of his best seasons in the NFL -- 109 receptions, 1,502 receiving yards and a career-best 14 TD catches.

"I just know we haven't seen a player like that since. If I had a vote, I would vote for him."

Klecko, the versatile and relentless force along the Jets' defensive line from 1977-87, has to clear one final hurdle in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Seniors selection process, with the final vote to come in Phoenix next month. Klecko finished his career playing a season for Indianapolis in 1988, where Baldinger said the former Jet had a huge impact on his career.

"We're all going to be celebrating this summer at training camp," Baldeinger said. "I played 12 years in the league, five years more than I should have. Joe became a teammate in Indy in 1988, when I discovered what the weight room was really about. He taught me how to lift weights and I survived 5 more years. I owe Joe 5 years of my career. He was so strong, a Pro Bowl player at three positions, which has never done before. He was so smart and so strong, I think he could still whip people now. His hands and footwork, he was still squatting 600 pounds after a game.